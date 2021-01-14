Strategic Investment Advisors MI Takes Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $74.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.35.

Shares of DFS opened at $96.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.78. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $98.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.29.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

