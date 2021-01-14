Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SAUHY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get Straumann alerts:

Shares of SAUHY stock opened at $56.86 on Monday. Straumann has a 1 year low of $27.34 and a 1 year high of $63.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.13.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.