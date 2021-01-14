STV Group plc (STVG.L) (LON:STVG) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of STV Group plc (STVG.L) (LON:STVG) in a research note released on Wednesday, AR Network reports.

LON STVG opened at GBX 337.52 ($4.41) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £157.70 million and a P/E ratio of 26.41. STV Group plc has a one year low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a one year high of GBX 455 ($5.94). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 291.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 257.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. STV Group plc (STVG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.64%.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Production, and Other segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs. The company delivers its content on air through STV channels; through Website, stv.tv; and online video on demand through STV Player.

