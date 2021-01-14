Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $3.50 to $5.50. The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $4.88. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Summit Wireless Technologies shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 5,764 shares trading hands.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned approximately 0.17% of Summit Wireless Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.97.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 791.48% and a negative return on equity of 407.13%. The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISA)

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

