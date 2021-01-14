SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.61

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.61 and last traded at $33.09, with a volume of 72877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.59.

SPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SunPower from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist initiated coverage on SunPower in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on SunPower in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SunPower from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.15.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,715.86 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $274.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.86 million. On average, analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 69,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $1,122,737.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 8,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $133,317.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,620.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,802 shares of company stock worth $6,330,702 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in SunPower by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in SunPower by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SunPower by 272.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in SunPower during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in SunPower by 6.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

