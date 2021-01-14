Sunwah International Limited (SWH.TO) (TSE:SWH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.17

Shares of Sunwah International Limited (SWH.TO) (TSE:SWH) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 3500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.70 million and a P/E ratio of -7.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.29.

About Sunwah International Limited (SWH.TO) (TSE:SWH)

Sunwah International Limited, an investment holding company, provides financial services primarily in Hong Kong. It offers corporate finance and capital markets services, including financing solutions and mergers and acquisitions advisory services, as well as asset management services; and brokerage services, such as equities and futures brokerage, margin financing, and initial public offering subscription services, as well as operates an e-trading platform.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Sunwah International Limited (SWH.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunwah International Limited (SWH.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.