Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNX) vs. Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Head-To-Head Survey

Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNX) and Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.5% of Superior Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of Frank’s International shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Superior Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Frank’s International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Superior Energy Services has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frank’s International has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Superior Energy Services and Frank’s International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Frank’s International 0 1 0 0 2.00

Frank’s International has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 36.71%. Given Frank’s International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Frank’s International is more favorable than Superior Energy Services.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Superior Energy Services and Frank’s International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Energy Services $1.43 billion 0.00 -$255.72 million N/A N/A Frank’s International $579.92 million 1.23 -$235.33 million ($0.33) -9.58

Frank’s International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Superior Energy Services.

Profitability

This table compares Superior Energy Services and Frank’s International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Energy Services -22.22% -565.78% -4.82% Frank’s International -72.93% -10.38% -8.48%

Summary

Frank’s International beats Superior Energy Services on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents downhole drilling tools, including tubulars, such as primary drill pipe strings, landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories, as well as manufactures and rents bottom hole tools comprising stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers; and surfaces, such as temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers fluid management services used to obtain, move, store, and dispose of fluids that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and workover services consisting of installations, completions, and sidetracking of wells, as well as support for perforating operations. The Production Services segment provides intervention services, such as coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, pressure control, production testing and optimization, and remedial pumping services. The Technical Solutions segment offers well containment systems; completion tools and services, including sand control systems, well screens and filters, and surface-controlled sub surface safety valves; and well and sand control, and stimulation services. This segment also produces and sells oil and gas. Superior Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On December 7, 2020, Superior Energy Services, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Frank’s International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment. The company provides tubular running services; and specialized equipment, services, and products utilized in the construction, completion, and abandonment of the wellbore in onshore and offshore environments. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells outside diameter (OD) pipes, connectors, and casing attachments; and provides specialized fabrication and welding services in support of deep water projects, including drilling and production risers, flowlines and pipeline end terminations, and long length tubulars for use as caissons or pilings. In addition, it offers specialty well construction and well intervention services and products; and distributes OD pipes manufactured by third parties. Frank's International N.V. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Den Helder, the Netherlands.

