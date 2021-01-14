SVB Leerink Increases Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target to $66.00

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.65% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zymeworks’ FY2025 earnings at ($4.87) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.30.

Zymeworks stock opened at $52.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.75. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $136,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,033,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,672. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 477.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 357.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

