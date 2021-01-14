Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company.

SVCBY has been the topic of several research reports. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) alerts:

Shares of SVCBY remained flat at $$14.67 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 88 shares, compared to its average volume of 279. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $16.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.12.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.