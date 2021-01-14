SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc (SVM.L) (LON:SVM) Sets New 1-Year High at $106.65

SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc (SVM.L) (LON:SVM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 106.65 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 106.65 ($1.39), with a volume of 16829 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.50 ($1.27).

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.39 million and a PE ratio of -5.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 92.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 78.24.

SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc (SVM.L) Company Profile (LON:SVM)

SVM UK Emerging Fund plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by SVM Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom with a focus on Alternative Investment Markets. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors with focus on healthcare, technology, business services, travel and gaming.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc (SVM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc (SVM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.