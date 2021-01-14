SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) in a report issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVMK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SVMK presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.88.

SVMK traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $26.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,089. SVMK has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average is $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SVMK will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 217,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $5,895,732.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 8,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $189,061.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 502,735 shares of company stock valued at $13,074,483. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,286,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,550,000 after acquiring an additional 243,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,405,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,949,000 after buying an additional 601,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,346,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,884,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,763,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,985,000 after buying an additional 28,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SVMK by 62.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,840,000 after purchasing an additional 648,263 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

