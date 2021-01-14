Swarm City (SWT) Achieves Market Cap of $143,083.68

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded up 39.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, Swarm City has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm City token can now be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Swarm City has a market cap of $143,083.68 and approximately $2,740.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00041653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.05 or 0.00375481 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00040650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,524.58 or 0.04001833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Swarm City Token Profile

Swarm City (CRYPTO:SWT) is a token. It launched on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city

Swarm City Token Trading

Swarm City can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

