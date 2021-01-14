Swingby (SWINGBY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $524,905.00

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. Swingby has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $524,905.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swingby token can now be purchased for $0.0717 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Swingby has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00030049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00108000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00239434 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00059951 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00058135 BTC.

Swingby Token Profile

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,524,863 tokens. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news

Buying and Selling Swingby

Swingby can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

