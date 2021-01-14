Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the December 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCMWY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Swisscom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.
Shares of Swisscom stock remained flat at $$53.79 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.58. Swisscom has a twelve month low of $47.45 and a twelve month high of $58.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.19.
Swisscom Company Profile
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.
