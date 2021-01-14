Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the December 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCMWY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Swisscom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of Swisscom stock remained flat at $$53.79 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.58. Swisscom has a twelve month low of $47.45 and a twelve month high of $58.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.19.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Swisscom will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

