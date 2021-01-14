Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) CEO Rob Roy Sells 89,797 Shares of Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) CEO Rob Roy sold 89,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $1,444,833.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,122.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SWCH opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Switch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.72 and a beta of 0.62.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $128.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.14 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWCH. BidaskClub lowered Switch from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Switch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

