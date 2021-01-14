Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Buys New Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Roku by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Roku by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

ROKU opened at $408.60 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $423.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $332.16 and its 200-day moving average is $218.81. The company has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of -355.30 and a beta of 1.81.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roku from $275.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Roku from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Roku from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.54.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,962,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $110,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 598,509 shares of company stock worth $181,334,637 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

