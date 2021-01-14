Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Shares Up 32.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s share price shot up 32.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Chardan Capital raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $10.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Synlogic traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.18. 37,646,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 637% from the average session volume of 5,111,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Get Synlogic alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Synlogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $110.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 38.34% and a negative net margin of 2,761.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Synlogic, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synlogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.