T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.15.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Oppenheimer raised T-Mobile US from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,909,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $135.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.15. The company has a market capitalization of $159.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 53.5% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

