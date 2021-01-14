TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TEG has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €27.70 ($32.59) target price on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €25.06 ($29.48).

Shares of ETR TEG opened at €25.14 ($29.58) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a PE ratio of 9.77. TAG Immobilien AG has a one year low of €14.16 ($16.66) and a one year high of €28.14 ($33.11).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed approximately 84,500 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

