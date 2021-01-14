Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $129.02

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $129.02 and last traded at $128.99, with a volume of 406430 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.23.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $690.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.83 and a 200-day moving average of $86.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 37.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3463 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,400,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,806,000 after acquiring an additional 770,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 18.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

