Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Downgraded to “Neutral” at MKM Partners

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) was downgraded by equities researchers at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $200.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 0.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TTWO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.13.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $199.50 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $211.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

