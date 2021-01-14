Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) PT Set at C$1.75 by Raymond James

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) has been assigned a C$1.75 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TVE. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tamarack Valley Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.10.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$1.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.00 and a 52 week high of C$2.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$374.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.95.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$57.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$61.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.