Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $408,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,838 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,017 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,306 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,002,126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 902,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,836,000 after acquiring an additional 901,914 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,673,000. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.51.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $140.35 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.66. The stock has a market cap of $427.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.63 and its 200 day moving average is $106.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Insiders have sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

