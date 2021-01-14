Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,652 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in PayPal by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after buying an additional 1,046,599 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at $200,021,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PayPal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after buying an additional 839,901 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in PayPal by 5,875.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,493,000 after buying an additional 716,092 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $7.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.90. 7,338,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,605,086. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $247.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.20, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.61.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.