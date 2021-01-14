Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRGP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.89.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of TRGP traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $31.31. 92,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,854. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.02. Targa Resources has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $41.74.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,562,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.