Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Trading Up 6.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) shot up 6.2% on Tuesday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $36.00. The stock traded as high as $31.07 and last traded at $31.01. 2,037,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 2,519,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.21.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRGP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,672.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 6.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 12.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.3% in the third quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 24,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 62.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.02.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

