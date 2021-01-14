Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Enterprise Trust & Investment Co

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,550 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 1.6% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Target were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $196.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $98.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.05.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

