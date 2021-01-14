Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Boosted by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,850 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 0.9% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $23,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Target by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 17,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Target by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Target by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,763 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Target by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Target by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.77.

NYSE TGT traded down $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,695,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,578,399. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $98.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

