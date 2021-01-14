Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) (LON:TW) Insider Buys £150.15 in Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) (LON:TW) insider Chris Carney acquired 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £150.15 ($196.17).

Chris Carney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 9th, Chris Carney purchased 121 shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £148.83 ($194.45).

Shares of TW stock opened at GBX 161 ($2.10) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 126.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 120.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 5.27. Taylor Wimpey plc has a twelve month low of GBX 98.12 ($1.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 237.70 ($3.11). The company has a market capitalization of £5.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 166.08 ($2.17).

About Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

