TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,905 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 366,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 5,016.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in TC Energy by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in TC Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 127,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the third quarter worth $683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.81.

NYSE TRP opened at $43.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $57.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.608 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.41%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

