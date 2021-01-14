Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 2633 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.90.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22. The company has a market cap of C$14.62 million and a PE ratio of -0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.98.

In other news, Senior Officer Robin Sheremeta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.05, for a total transaction of C$100,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$601,500.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

