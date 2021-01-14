Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) (TSE:TCS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) (TSE:TCS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 25259 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$47.51.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCS. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) increased their price target on Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Laurentian increased their price target on Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$697.01 million and a PE ratio of 144.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.18.

Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) (TSE:TCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$30.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $0.065 dividend. This is an increase from Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.17%.

Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

