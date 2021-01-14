Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have commented on TLPFY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of TLPFY opened at $171.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.34 and its 200-day moving average is $155.10. Teleperformance has a 12 month low of $83.16 and a 12 month high of $175.17.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced omnichannel customer experience management services worldwide. The company provides automation solutions that incorporate natural language processing and omnichannel solutions; back-office services, such as outsourced payroll and workforce management, payment procedures/client order processing, fraud risk management, order and account management, invoicing and refunds, coding, and social media content moderation; and contact center solutions comprising customer care, technical support, and customer acquisition.

