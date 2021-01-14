Telsey Advisory Group Downgrades Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) to Market Perform

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JWN. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

JWN opened at $37.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.42.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Nordstrom news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $312,313.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nordstrom by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,866,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,093,000 after buying an additional 183,212 shares during the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at $42,912,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 47.0% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,626,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after buying an additional 519,825 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nordstrom by 144.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,535,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after buying an additional 908,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Nordstrom by 868.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 754,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 676,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

