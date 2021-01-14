TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) Price Target Raised to C$28.00 at National Bank Financial

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS Co. (T.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.61.

Get TELUS Co. (T.TO) alerts:

TSE T opened at C$26.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$33.81 billion and a PE ratio of 25.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.18. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.03 and a 1-year high of C$27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.85 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.311 per share. This is an increase from TELUS Co. (T.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. TELUS Co. (T.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.24%.

About TELUS Co. (T.TO)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Co. (T.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS Co. (T.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.