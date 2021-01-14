TELUS (NYSE:TU) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TELUS’ margins remain strained with high infrastructure investments as cable TV operators migrate from phone services based on ‘circuit-switched’ technology to voice-over-Internet Protocol. Efforts to offset capital expenditure for upgrading the network infrastructure by raising fees have reduced demand for its legacy voice and data services, with customers switching to low-priced alternatives amid coronavirus-induced adversities. An intensifying competitive environment arising from small regional carriers like MTS in Manitoba and SaskTel in Saskatchewan raise concerns. A debt-laden balance sheet is further denting its profitability. However, TELUS has launched 5G networks in various places across Canada and is likely to benefit from increased penetration of wireline fiber-optic networks.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TU. Canaccord Genuity raised TELUS from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays began coverage on TELUS in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $20.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirova bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in TELUS during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in TELUS during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in TELUS by 20.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in TELUS by 100.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 48.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

