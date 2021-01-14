Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Bank of America cut shares of Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMSNY opened at $128.18 on Wednesday. Temenos has a 12 month low of $97.50 and a 12 month high of $172.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.76.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

