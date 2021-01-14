Terra (LUNA) Trading 4.2% Lower This Week

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00002158 BTC on major exchanges. Terra has a market cap of $402.47 million and $31.34 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00009394 BTC.

Terra Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Terra's total supply is 994,345,901 coins and its circulating supply is 484,819,695 coins.

Terra's official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

Terra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

