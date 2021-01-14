Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terumo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of Terumo stock opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.62. Terumo has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $44.27.

Terumo Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stent, intravascular ultrasound systems, drug-eluting stents, imaging catheters, and others; coils and stents for treating cerebral aneurysm, aspiration catheters and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke, and others; oxygenators, flow diverters, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts.

