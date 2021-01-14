Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 3.7% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $171.41. 2,770,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,451,545. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $173.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $157.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.65.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $4,226,957.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at $11,145,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.11.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

