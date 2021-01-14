Tezos (XTZ) Achieves Market Cap of $1.84 Billion

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Tezos token can now be purchased for $2.43 or 0.00006457 BTC on major exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.84 billion and $282.04 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Tezos Token Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 756,716,979 tokens. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Tezos Token Trading

Tezos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

