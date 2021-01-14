The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1,463.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.87.

NYSE ALL opened at $108.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

