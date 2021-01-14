The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of The Andersons worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Andersons during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of The Andersons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Andersons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 27,207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

ANDE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of The Andersons in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

The Andersons stock opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $26.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.71 and a beta of 0.74.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Equities analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

