The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of The Andersons in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Andersons from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded The Andersons from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded The Andersons from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Get The Andersons alerts:

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $24.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $809.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.71 and a beta of 0.74. The Andersons has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $26.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Research analysts expect that The Andersons will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Andersons by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of The Andersons during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Andersons by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 127,107 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Andersons during the 2nd quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Andersons by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 36,736 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.