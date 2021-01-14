The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Princeton currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of The Bank of Princeton stock opened at $24.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.77. The company has a market cap of $162.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.63. The Bank of Princeton has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in The Bank of Princeton by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Bank of Princeton by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bank of Princeton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bank of Princeton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $521,000. 36.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

