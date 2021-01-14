The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) (LON:BKG) Insider Sells £10,847,952.45 in Stock

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) (LON:BKG) insider Robert C. G. Perrins sold 228,715 shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,743 ($61.97), for a total transaction of £10,847,952.45 ($14,172,919.32).

LON:BKG opened at GBX 4,467 ($58.36) on Thursday. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 3,055 ($39.91) and a one year high of GBX 6,006.96 ($78.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of £5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,601.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,467.95.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) in a report on Monday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,957.80 ($64.77).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

