The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.4% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,807,443,000 after acquiring an additional 838,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Boeing by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,323,000 after buying an additional 775,814 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,493,913 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $640,435,000 after buying an additional 229,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in The Boeing by 49,169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $432,600,000 after buying an additional 2,612,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,583,031 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $426,872,000 after buying an additional 69,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. 140166 boosted their price target on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.75.

NYSE BA traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $207.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,513,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,444,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 111.95 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $349.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.25.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

