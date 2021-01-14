The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have $1,000.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $1,250.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAM. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boston Beer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,009.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. MKM Partners reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $909.27.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

The Boston Beer stock traded down $8.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $915.43. The company had a trading volume of 855 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,899. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.89 and a beta of 1.00. The Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $290.02 and a 1 year high of $1,092.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $960.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $876.01.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.93 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.21, for a total value of $8,748,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total value of $3,583,273.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $415,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,384 shares of company stock valued at $70,352,529. 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.