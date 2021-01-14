The Buckle Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,985 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,488% compared to the average volume of 125 put options.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKE. Zacks Investment Research raised The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised The Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

In related news, Director Karen B. Rhoads sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $564,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,900.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,872.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,588 shares of company stock worth $2,455,787 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Buckle by 17.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,699,000 after purchasing an additional 781,060 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in The Buckle by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,569,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,006,000 after buying an additional 631,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Buckle by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,015,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,010,000 after buying an additional 277,577 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in The Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,625,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Buckle during the third quarter worth approximately $1,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

BKE opened at $33.37 on Thursday. The Buckle has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $34.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.23.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.30. The Buckle had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Buckle will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is an increase from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.57%. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.07%.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

