The Castle Group (OTCMKTS:CAGU) Trading Down 29.7%

Shares of The Castle Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGU) were down 29.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.

About The Castle Group (OTCMKTS:CAGU)

The Castle Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the hotel and resort management industry in the state of Hawaii, New Zealand, and the Commonwealth of Saipan under the Castle Resorts and Hotels trade name. It manages luxury and mid-range resort condominiums and hotels on various islands in the state of Hawaii; and a property located in New Zealand.

